  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Competition Commission of India approves Axis-Max Life deal

Updated : January 20, 2021 11:05 PM IST

As per the proposed transaction, Axis entities which comprise of Axis Bank, Axis Capital and Axis Securities will be acquiring a total 19 percent stake in Max Life Insurance.
Since the transaction has been formulated under the automatic route, it would not require any further approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to proceed further.
Competition Commission of India approves Axis-Max Life deal

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Farmer unions say will consider government's offer to suspend farm laws for 1.5 years

Farmer unions say will consider government's offer to suspend farm laws for 1.5 years

Indigo Paints IPO subscribed 1.24 times on day 1

Indigo Paints IPO subscribed 1.24 times on day 1

SC dismisses review petitions challenging Aadhaar verdict by 4:1 majority

SC dismisses review petitions challenging Aadhaar verdict by 4:1 majority

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement