Finance Competition Commission of India approves Axis-Max Life deal Updated : January 20, 2021 11:05 PM IST As per the proposed transaction, Axis entities which comprise of Axis Bank, Axis Capital and Axis Securities will be acquiring a total 19 percent stake in Max Life Insurance. Since the transaction has been formulated under the automatic route, it would not require any further approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to proceed further. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply