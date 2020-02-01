Finance
Coming soon: International bullion exchange at IFSC in GIFT City
Updated : February 01, 2020 11:18 PM IST
The country's only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) is in GIFT City near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
This announcement is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that GIFT City would become a price setter in some of the world's largest traded instruments in the next 10 years.
V Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO of India International Exchange said they are keen to set up the international bullion exchange at GIFT IFSC.