Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi

TOP NEWS »

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Coming soon: International bullion exchange at IFSC in GIFT City

Updated : February 01, 2020 11:18 PM IST

The country's only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) is in GIFT City near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
This announcement is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that GIFT City would become a price setter in some of the world's largest traded instruments in the next 10 years.
V Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO of India International Exchange said they are keen to set up the international bullion exchange at GIFT IFSC.
Coming soon: International bullion exchange at IFSC in GIFT City

More Budget Stories Coverage

Budget allocation is biggest onslaught on Indian agriculture ever, says Swaraj Abhiyan's Yogendra Yadav

Budget allocation is biggest onslaught on Indian agriculture ever, says Swaraj Abhiyan's Yogendra Yadav

Budget 2020 signals beginning of end of personal income tax exemptions

Budget 2020 signals beginning of end of personal income tax exemptions

Budget 2020: Missing fiscal deficit target will not lead to downgrade, says FM

Budget 2020: Missing fiscal deficit target will not lead to downgrade, says FM

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement