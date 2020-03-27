Finance

Coffee Day repays Rs 1,644 crore to 13 lenders after Blackstone deal

Updated : March 27, 2020 10:50 PM IST

With this, Coffee Day's' debt would come down to Rs 3,100 crore from Rs 4,900 crore earlier, a company spokesperson said.

The company had in August last year agreed to sell the 3.3 million square feet Global Village Tech Park in Bengaluru for Rs 2,700 crore to Blackstone Group and Salarpuria Sattva.