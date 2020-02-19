#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
CNBC-TV18 Interview: Sachin Bansal on Flipkart years; his banking, fin-tech ventures and more

February 19, 2020

Earlier, Sachin Bansal had said while he did some initial investments in various energy and transport startups such as Ola and Ather Energy, his future investments will be concentrated on the fintech segment, particularly microfinance, mutual fund and banking.
'Flipkart seems like a little bit of unfinished business, want to continue. I want to solve big problems', said Bansal.
'Essel (acquisition) is still under review but for DHFL we got the regulatory approval', Bansal said.
