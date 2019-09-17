#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
CNBC-TV18 Exclusive: Top 5 takeaways from RBI Governor interview

Updated : September 17, 2019 04:25 PM IST

Monitoring about 50 top NBFCs including a few HFCs, says Shaktikanta Das
"GDP numbers definitely look much worse because in the first quarter we had projected 5.8 percent"
RBI did not arm-twist any bank to adopt external benchmark lending, says the central bank governor
