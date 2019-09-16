CNBC-TV18 Exclusive: Bank denationalisation is not the answer, governance reforms are imperative, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

Public sector banks (PSBs) do have a certain role in the economy and there is no point in talking about bank denationalisation when a larger political consensus is necessary, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das told CNBC-TV18.

“They (PSBs) do have a role in an economy like India. What is required is governance reforms, what is required is more flexibility to the public sector bank management and the current round of governance reforms which government proposes to announce, details hopefully will be specified in the coming weeks, I think that kind of change. Let us recognise that public sector banks have a certain role and to ensure that they function efficiently the focus has to be on governance reforms, the focus has to be on giving them more flexibility of operations,” Das said in an exclusive interview.

The central bank chief pointed out that while monetary policy has a significant role to play in any economy, all stakeholders including the private sector players have to do their part to power economic growth. Commenting on the GDP growth, he said the number of 5 percent came as a surprise. India's economy grew by merely 5 per cent in the April-June quarter, down from 5.8 per cent in the previous quarter, according to GDP data released by National Statistical Office. The GDP growth for the first quarter of FY20 has been slowest in more than six years.

“We are analysing why exactly it has happened and overall if you see right from the beginning of the year, right from the February monetary policy committee (MPC) when we started cutting the rates by 25 basis points (bps), if you refer back to the minutes of the MPC or you refer back to the minutes, which I had put in the MPC meeting, it was very clear that there are signs of a slowdown happening and to revive investment, to revive demand, MPC decided to go for 25 bps rate cut. After that, 4 MPCs if you see the minutes of the MPC, the narrative is very clear. There is a slowdown, which was evident and last MPC we therefore very clearly said that growth seems to be losing traction and therefore, growth is a matter of highest priority,” Das noted.

We are meeting at a time when suddenly the global environment is charged up with the explosion at the Aramco oil refinery. Does this disturb your view of the space that monetary policy has?

Before commenting specifically on monetary policy, I would like to take a little longer to analyze various consequences and how the situation is playing out in the next few days because this incident happened just a day or two ago. So we should allow a few more days to see how it plays out before taking a final view.

However, broadly if you look at it, Saudi oil production represents roughly about 10 percent of the world oil production and supply and the information that we have in the public domain, it is evident that roughly 50 percent of that that means roughly 5 percent of the total global output is affected because of the drone strikes in the Aramco oil installations. So to that extent it is going to be an impact on the crude prices, there will be an impact on currencies across the world and the markets also and you would have seen since morning it is impacting Indian currency and it will also, depending on how long it persists, it will have some impact on the current account deficit and perhaps on fiscal deficit if it lasts longer.

What is important, why I said that we need 2-3 days more time is to see whether alternative sources of supply are coming and taking over that space and what is the roadmap the Aramco authorities have to put this 5 percent loss to put it back in operation.

According to some estimates it may take 2-3 months but I would like to wait for the official position from the Saudi authorities on how much time they are going to take to fill up this gap which has been created. So temporarily there will be some impact whether this temporary effect will last longer, I think the picture will become clearer in the next few days.

There are many people who believe that there are enough strategic supplies to be released but on the other hand there is also a fear that it might become a protracted conflict. When you all meet in October first week, will you be willing to look through this issue as temporary?

It will depend on how the situation plays out in the next few days and our meeting, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), is in the first week of October. We still have about 2 weeks’ time. So I would rather wait to see how it plays out and whether it is likely to have an impact on our current account deficit and whether, if at all, it will have any impact on the domestic inflation also.

Since we have started talking about inflation, I will just persist with the recent inflation numbers that came in and that showed food inflation rising, not just the overall number which is not very high but the way in which urban food inflation has gone to 7 percent, in wholesale price index (WPI) food is already at 7 percent, would that be a big bother if it were to push inflation trajectory beyond 4 at some point in time in the next few months?

Food prices, if you see over the years, within a year it is cyclical. There are months when the food prices particularly, the vegetable prices or fruit prices, tend to be higher and then they soften.

On the positive side, what has happened is that the monsoon shortfall – in fact overall at the national level there is a surplus now. There is excess by about 3 percent. But having said that, we must recognise that there is a deficit in east and northeast India and to some extent in the northwest part of India. However, overall, it is now surplus by about 3 percent and the net area sown also the shortfall is just about 5-6 percent, which I think in the coming weeks will be made up.

Therefore, as far as cereals and vegetable and all this production is concerned, I don’t think there is going to be much pressure in terms of production. However, having said that, I would feel that some amount of increase in food inflation - we have to remember - may be good also for the farm incomes.

Governor’s from Rangarajan, Narasimham, Reddy, and even Urjit Patel have pointed out that the Bank Nationalisation Act, what you now call Banking Companies Act, is itself not as commercial profit driven as say the Companies Act. YV Reddy, I remember covering his speech in 2000 advising that banks be brought under Companies Act and then eventually government stake be brought down. What are your views on that, isn’t government stake over 51 percent a problem for commercial profit, you cannot recruit anywhere anytime?

I would not like to express my personal view. In fact it is not relevant because you need a larger political consensus to achieve what you are saying that is to bring down government stake below 51 percent. You need a larger political consensus because it requires an amendment to the Bank Nationalisation Act. So without that kind of a political consensus, I do not think it is possible.

