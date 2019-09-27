CNBC-TV18 Citizens’ MPC: Economists unanimously vote for rate cut in October RBI meeting

All economists on CNBC-TV18's Citizens' Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday unanimously voted for a rate cut ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision next week. While four of the five members voted for a 25 bps rate cut, one panellist has voted for a 40 bps cut.

The Citizens' MPC panel comprises Pronab Sen, former advisor of the Planning Commission; Sonal Varma, managing director and chief India economist at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities; Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at SBI; Sajjid Chinoy, chief economist India at JPMorgan; and Samiran Chakraborty, chief economist at Citigroup.

The RBI’s three-day monetary policy meeting will begin on next week amid expectations of a rate cut to revive the sagging economy. The central bank will release a statement on October 4 followed by a press conference by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

While, Sen, Chakraborty and Chinoy voted for a 25 bps cut, Ghosh said he "expects greater than or equal to 25 basis points cut but would be happy if it is 40 basis points". Varma voted for 40 bps, saying that “it should be frontloaded”.

According to Sen, the big question before the central bank monetary policy panel is the state of the fisc. “We have all been concerned about how the budget numbers don't seem to stack up and what the consequences would be if the revenue side wasn't matching up to what had been budgeted. Now you have got another revenue impact coming from the corporate tax cut,” he observed. Going forward, the finance ministry can either recognise the fact that there is a hole in the budget or can try to paper it over by compressing expenditures, he added.