Economy
CNBC-TV18 Citizens’ MPC: Economists unanimously vote for rate cut in October RBI meeting
Updated : September 27, 2019 06:35 AM IST
The RBI’s three-day monetary policy committee meeting will begin on October 1.
Tax cuts structurally make India more competitive at a time when every country is vying for those businesses that leave China.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more