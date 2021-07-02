CLSA upgrades Kotak to outperform but continues to prefer SBI, Axis Bank

Global brokerage house CLSA upgraded Kotak Mahindra Bank to 'outperform' from 'underperform' despite its underperformance in 2021 YTD. CLSA also lifted its target price for the lender to Rs 1,900 per share from Rs 1,850 earlier.

Incrementally, Kotak's risk-reward is getting favourable and hence the upgrade, said CLSA. However, it added that it continues to prefer SBI, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank over Kotak.

Kotak Bank has underperformed benchmarks, declining 14 percent in 2021 YTD as against a 12 percent rise in Nifty. Among peers, SBI rallied over 50 percent, Axis Bank up 20 percent, and ICICI Bank 19 percent in this period.

"Kotak has built a formidable banking franchise with the lowest cost of funds, low Opex, and impeccable asset quality. While its willingness to grow over the past two years has been low, a low cost of funds provides the bank strong ability to grow in segments like mortgages, unsecured credit, and corporates where traditionally the bank’s share has been low," stated the brokerage in the note.

The brokerage further noted that Kotak’s loan growth of four percent over FY19-21 has lagged peers at 6-18 percent raising concerns over its medium-term growth.

Meanwhile, Kotak’s credit costs have shown improvement. Over the last few years, it has been at 70-80 bps, lower than peers reflecting its strong underwriting. CLSA estimates the bank’s core credit cost during the first wave of COVID-19 was below 100 bps, which was among the lowest and hence a positive for the lender.

Another big improvement has been in the cost of funds and operating expenses.

"From FY16, the bank’s cost of funds has dropped by +300bps and that has aided immigrating its loan book to less risky categories with the loan yield gap versus HDFC Banknarrowing to -50 bps vs +200-250 bps over FY12-14. Also, its branch efficiency is one of the highest, leading to cost income dropping from 60 percent in FY16 to 43 percent in FY21," CLSA observed.

For the March quarter, the lender posted a 36 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,589 crore as against Rs 1,905 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. However, it was below analyst expectations.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans were 3.22 percent of the gross loans as of March 31, 2021, slightly up from 2.25 percent in March 2020. The net NPAs registered a marginal increase at 1.23 percent from 0.71 percent a year ago. During the quarter, the bank allocated Rs 1,279 as COVID-19 related provisions.