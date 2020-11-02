  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Credit Suisse says bank earnings to rebound from COVID-19 faster than expected, picks stocks

Updated : November 02, 2020 06:34 PM IST

In consumer segments, banks’ asset quality has held up better than other lenders and at levels where banks are comfortable to pursue growth.
Private banks now have NPL cover more than 75 percent and carry an additional 1-2 percent of loans as COVID provisions.
Credit Suisse says bank earnings to rebound from COVID-19 faster than expected, picks stocks

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Bihar Elections 2020 highlights: Over 1,200 candidates in Bihar declare criminal cases filed against them

Bihar Elections 2020 highlights: Over 1,200 candidates in Bihar declare criminal cases filed against them

1,000 small, medium mfg units set up under PMEGP in Kargil, Leh since 2017-18: KVIC

1,000 small, medium mfg units set up under PMEGP in Kargil, Leh since 2017-18: KVIC

Expect to maintain 1.75% slippage ratio: Karur Vysya Bank

Expect to maintain 1.75% slippage ratio: Karur Vysya Bank

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement