Numerous media reports have indicated that the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India are discussing implementing a one-time corporate loan restructuring for corporations to align them with sustainable cash flow levels post-COVID-19. The likely move is seen as a cause for concern for investors as it would add uncertainty in estimating the real stress, said a CLSA report.

In the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, the RBI allowed banks to restructure loans and dispensations continued in various forms until FY15-16. Banks, especially PSU banks, restructured about 10 percent of their loans between the 2008 crisis and FY17-18.

According to the CLSA report, the entire FY08-FY18 decade witnessed a bad experience with loan restructuring as it led to higher level of non-performing assets (NPAs). About 70 percent of restructuring from the global financial crisis to FY18 turned into NPAs and only 25-30 percent recovered to standard loans.

"We believe a 1-2 year repayment period extensions rather than deep restructuring as in the last cycle would help balance the interests of borrowers and shareholders," the report added.

Another possible blueprint for restructuring could be reducing 10-20 percent in recurring debt servicing for corporate loans. This would lead to a 1- to 2-year extension in loan tenure, safeguarding banks’ interests and providing borrowers with relief, added the CLSA report.