Finance CLSA positive on large private lenders as interest rate transmission gathers pace Updated : September 17, 2020 12:58 PM IST The commercial banks have decreased MCLR significantly by around 80-90 bps over the last six months. According to RBI lending rate data, interest rates for new loans have fallen by more than 100 bps over the past months.