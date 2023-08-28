CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsClear launches digital invoice financing tool to help small businesses avail instant funds

Clear launches digital invoice financing tool to help small businesses avail instant funds

Clear said the invoice financing is an industry first digital supply chain financing product. In this product, small businesses who sell to mid and large corporations can avail instant funds against their open invoices.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 28, 2023 11:39:29 AM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
Clear launches digital invoice financing tool to help small businesses avail instant funds
Clear (formerly ClearTax), a tax and investing platform, on Monday announced the launch of its invoice to finance (I2F) product. This will use GST network as a foundation for extending supply chain financing, Clear said.

"With Clear's I2F product, small businesses can access cost effective financing against their invoice in less than 30 minutes. It harnesses the power of GST data, enabling seamless digital processing of invoices and eliminating the need for extensive operational bandwidth consumed in traditional supply chain financing. By capitalizing on real-time e-invoice and GST filing data, the tool ensures greater conviction in credit underwriting process and automates credit processing journey, improving economics associated with short-term instruments for Financial Institutions," it said.
Clear said the invoice financing is an industry first digital supply chain financing product. In this product, small businesses who sell to mid and large corporations can avail instant funds against their open invoices. To get started, vendors need to create their account on Clear, in case they are new to Clear environment, post that they need to authorize Clear to pull their GST data, on the basis of which limits are given to the vendor. Vendors can use this limit to get funds against open invoices in future. 
Clear auto-populates on the platform, the invoices which are eligible for funding and vendor simply selects against which invoices he/she needs funds. Within a short span, the vendor receives money in their bank account. Vendors can choose to repay the money as per their own cash flow planning and more importantly , coinciding with the time when they are likely to be paid by their buyer. Interest is paid only for the days for which credit was used, offering vendors the flexibility and optimizing their interest costs.
"The whole journey is digital, involving zero paperwork and takes 5 minutes to set up. For the product to work we have invested a lot of time in creating algorithms to assess credit worthiness of customers based on GST data. We analyze GST data to determine the strength of relationship between vendor and its supply chain, order fulfillment history and quality of sales. We have done this in association with leading financial institutions in the country," Clear said.
"We recognised a significant gap in the market when it came to supply chain financing for small businesses. Our automated invoice financing product is designed to bridge this gap by leveraging the power of GST data," said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Clear.
(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ClearTaxe-invoicing

Recommended Articles

View All
Manappuram Finance says Kerala HC quashed case against MD Nandakumar

Manappuram Finance says Kerala HC quashed case against MD Nandakumar

Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Jan-Dhan account holders are eligible for insurance coverage — steps to follow

Jan-Dhan account holders are eligible for insurance coverage — steps to follow

Aug 28, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Rapid Rise in unsecured lending worries regulator; RBI asks NBFCs to remain vigilant

Rapid Rise in unsecured lending worries regulator; RBI asks NBFCs to remain vigilant

Aug 27, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X