Clear launches digital invoice financing tool to help small businesses avail instant funds

Clear (formerly ClearTax), a tax and investing platform, on Monday announced the launch of its invoice to finance (I2F) product. This will use GST network as a foundation for extending supply chain financing, Clear said.

"With Clear's I2F product, small businesses can access cost effective financing against their invoice in less than 30 minutes. It harnesses the power of GST data, enabling seamless digital processing of invoices and eliminating the need for extensive operational bandwidth consumed in traditional supply chain financing. By capitalizing on real-time e-invoice and GST filing data, the tool ensures greater conviction in credit underwriting process and automates credit processing journey, improving economics associated with short-term instruments for Financial Institutions," it said.

Clear said the invoice financing is an industry first digital supply chain financing product. In this product, small businesses who sell to mid and large corporations can avail instant funds against their open invoices. To get started, vendors need to create their account on Clear, in case they are new to Clear environment, post that they need to authorize Clear to pull their GST data, on the basis of which limits are given to the vendor. Vendors can use this limit to get funds against open invoices in future.

Clear auto-populates on the platform, the invoices which are eligible for funding and vendor simply selects against which invoices he/she needs funds. Within a short span, the vendor receives money in their bank account. Vendors can choose to repay the money as per their own cash flow planning and more importantly , coinciding with the time when they are likely to be paid by their buyer. Interest is paid only for the days for which credit was used, offering vendors the flexibility and optimizing their interest costs.

"The whole journey is digital, involving zero paperwork and takes 5 minutes to set up. For the product to work we have invested a lot of time in creating algorithms to assess credit worthiness of customers based on GST data. We analyze GST data to determine the strength of relationship between vendor and its supply chain, order fulfillment history and quality of sales. We have done this in association with leading financial institutions in the country," Clear said.

"We recognised a significant gap in the market when it came to supply chain financing for small businesses. Our automated invoice financing product is designed to bridge this gap by leveraging the power of GST data," said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Clear.