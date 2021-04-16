  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance

Citi Group’s exit may open doors for Indian private banks: Jefferies

Updated : April 16, 2021 02:00 PM IST

Brokerage firm Jefferies in a report said Citigroup’s decision to exit 13 markets, including India, may open opportunities for Indian private banks.
The sub-scale operations are the key reason for this exit, Citi noted.
Private banks and credit card companies can be the key beneficiaries of market share gains in the credit card segment.
Citi Group’s exit may open doors for Indian private banks: Jefferies
Published : April 16, 2021 01:33 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

ALCOA's strong Q1CY21 augurs well for Hindalco, NALCO, Vedanta; here's why

ALCOA's strong Q1CY21 augurs well for Hindalco, NALCO, Vedanta; here's why

India COVID-19 cases hit 2 lakh for second day running; recoveries over 1 lakh for first time

India COVID-19 cases hit 2 lakh for second day running; recoveries over 1 lakh for first time

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement