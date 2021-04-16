Citi Group’s exit may open doors for Indian private banks: Jefferies Updated : April 16, 2021 02:00 PM IST Brokerage firm Jefferies in a report said Citigroup’s decision to exit 13 markets, including India, may open opportunities for Indian private banks. The sub-scale operations are the key reason for this exit, Citi noted. Private banks and credit card companies can be the key beneficiaries of market share gains in the credit card segment. Published : April 16, 2021 01:33 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply