Chinese loan app case: ED freezes Rs 46.66 cr held in merchant accounts of Paytm, Cashfree, Easebuzz, Razorpay

Mini Chinese loan app case: ED initiated the probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking over at least 18 first information reports (FIRs) registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station of Bengaluru police against numerous entities and persons.

The enforcement directorate (ED) has frozen Rs 46.67 crore held in merchant accounts maintained by Paytm, Razorpay, Cashfree and Easebuzz in instant Chinese loan app case, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

"Rs 33.36 crore was found with Easebuzz Pvt Ltd, Pune and Rs 8.21 crore with Razorpay Software Pvt Ltd, Bangalore. Moreover, Rs 1.28 crore was found with Cashfree Payments India Pvt Ltd, Bangalore and Rs 1.11 crore with Paytm Payments Services Limited, New Delhi," sources said.

This amounts to Rs 46.67 crore.

As per ED's investigation, Lillion Technocab and Shigoo Technology pvt Ltd used to route their money via HPZ token to the merchant accounts of Paytm, Cashfree, Easebuzz and Razorpay. ED claimed that Shigoo Technology Private Limited has various links with Chinese controlled companies.

On September 2 , ED had carried out search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at six premises in Bengaluru, Karnataka with respect to the investigation relating to the Chinese loan app case.

The federal probe agency said that it seized Rs 17 crore worth funds kept in "merchant IDs and bank accounts of these Chinese persons-controlled entities," during the raids.

During enquiries , it emerged that these entities are controlled/operated by Chinese Persons. The modus operandi of these entities is by using forged documents of Indians and making them as dummy directors of those entities, they are generating proceeds of crime. It came to notice that the said entities were doing their suspected/illegal business through various Merchant IDs/Accounts held with Payment Gateways/banks.

