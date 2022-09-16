    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homefinance News

    Chinese loan app case: ED freezes Rs 46.66 cr held in merchant accounts of Paytm, Cashfree, Easebuzz, Razorpay

    Chinese loan app case: ED freezes Rs 46.66 cr held in merchant accounts of Paytm, Cashfree, Easebuzz, Razorpay

    Chinese loan app case: ED freezes Rs 46.66 cr held in merchant accounts of Paytm, Cashfree, Easebuzz, Razorpay
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Chinese loan app case: ED initiated the probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking over at least 18 first information reports (FIRs) registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station of Bengaluru police against numerous entities and persons.

    The enforcement directorate (ED) has frozen Rs 46.67 crore held in merchant accounts maintained by Paytm, Razorpay, Cashfree and Easebuzz in instant Chinese loan app case, sources informed CNBC-TV18.
    "Rs 33.36 crore was found with Easebuzz Pvt Ltd, Pune and Rs 8.21 crore with Razorpay Software Pvt Ltd, Bangalore. Moreover, Rs 1.28 crore was found with Cashfree Payments India Pvt Ltd, Bangalore and Rs 1.11 crore with Paytm Payments Services Limited, New Delhi," sources said.
    This amounts to Rs 46.67 crore.
    As per ED's investigation, Lillion Technocab and Shigoo Technology pvt Ltd used to route their money via HPZ token to the merchant accounts of Paytm, Cashfree, Easebuzz and Razorpay. ED claimed that Shigoo Technology Private Limited has various links with Chinese controlled companies.
    On September 2, ED had carried out search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at six premises in Bengaluru, Karnataka with respect to the investigation relating to the Chinese loan app case.
    The federal probe agency said that it seized Rs 17 crore worth funds kept in "merchant IDs and bank accounts of these Chinese persons-controlled entities," during the raids.
    During enquiries, it emerged that these entities are controlled/operated by Chinese Persons. The modus operandi of these entities is by using forged documents of Indians and making them as dummy directors of those entities, they are generating proceeds of crime. It came to notice that the said entities were doing their suspected/illegal business through various Merchant IDs/Accounts held with Payment Gateways/banks.
    The agency initiated the probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking over at least 18 first information reports (FIRs) registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station of Bengaluru police against numerous entities and persons.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CashfreeEnforcement DirectorateLoan appsPaytmPrevention of Money Laundering Act

    Next Article

    Equity market gives a window on opportunity for transactions, REITs & INVITs see deal action: Experts

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng