China private firms shun US as investment, IPO destination, survey shows
Updated : November 19, 2019 08:53 AM IST
Chinese private firms are shunning the United States in their overseas expansion, and generally prefer a home listing to a US initial public offering (IPO), a private survey showed on Tuesday, highlighting the trade war's impact on executive decision-making.
The survey is released at a time when US politicians are calling for tighter scrutiny over Chinese investment and capital-raising, while Beijing is encouraging domestic listings by Chinese companies.
Last week, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) proposed measures restricting US capital flows towards Chinese companies.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more