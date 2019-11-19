#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

China private firms shun US as investment, IPO destination, survey shows

Updated : November 19, 2019 08:53 AM IST

Chinese private firms are shunning the United States in their overseas expansion, and generally prefer a home listing to a US initial public offering (IPO), a private survey showed on Tuesday, highlighting the trade war's impact on executive decision-making.
The survey is released at a time when US politicians are calling for tighter scrutiny over Chinese investment and capital-raising, while Beijing is encouraging domestic listings by Chinese companies.
Last week, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) proposed measures restricting US capital flows towards Chinese companies.
China private firms shun US as investment, IPO destination, survey shows
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV