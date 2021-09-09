Cheque books of Oriental Bank, United Bank of India will be invalid from next month; check details

The existing cheque books of Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India will be discontinued from next month, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) informed on Twitter. The OBC and the United Bank of India merged with PNB on April 1, 2020. Following this merger, PNB became the country’s second largest bank after the State Bank of India (SBI).

“The old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI are going to be discontinued from 1-10-2021. Please replace your old cheque book of e-OBC and e-UNI with the PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR,” the tweet reads.

Apply for your new cheque book through ATM, Internet Banking, PNB One, or Branch.

Account holders of these banks will need to get a new chequebook from their respective branches. They can also apply for a new chequebook through ATM, internet banking, PNB One, or through call centres by calling on the customer care number.

The notice further stated that all customers from October 1 will have to use the PNB cheque book having PNB IFSC and MICR codes. This new system is being implemented to avoid any transactional inconvenience to banks and their account holders. The customers can also contact PNB’s toll-free number 1800-180-2222 for any further assistance or any related queries.

Earlier this month, PNB waived all service charges and processing fees on retail products like home loans, vehicle loans, personal loans, pension loans, property loans, and gold loans as a part of its festival season offering.

The bank now offers an attractive interest rate starting from 6.8 percent on home loans and 7.15 percent on car loans. The bank will also offer home loan top-up at an attractive rates. PNB said its account holders can avail these offers from December 31, 2021.