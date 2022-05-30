In a crazy glitch, HDFC Bank's Thiyagaraya Nagar branch in Chennai credited Rs 13 crore each to 100 of its customers' bank accounts on Sunday. It was later learnt that the transaction error was caused by a technical glitch during maintenance work on the bank site.

The initial reports suggest that Rs 13 crore each was deposited in 100 accounts totalling Rs 1,300 crore. However, the HDFC Bank has clarified that the quantum of credit varied from a few thousand rupees to Rs 13 crore for different accounts, The Times of India reported.

What caused the glitch?

The bank has attributed the error to the introduction of a new software patch as part of maintenance during the wee hours on Sunday.

Later, a spokesperson clarified that a display error was noticed in a few customer accounts which caused the account holders to note an erroneous amount credited to their account, as per an Economic Times report.

What’s happened to the money?

Following the error, those 100 accounts were immediately frozen with a debit lock. The accounts were restricted from performing withdrawals or transactions to other banks but could receive cash. Most of the erroneous amount has been recovered and the debit lock has been removed. A small number of accounts remain which will soon be fixed, the bank said.

Meanwhile, a probe has been launched into this incident.

The HDFC Bank had decided to overhaul its system following the Reserve Bank of India’s curbs on some of its digital offerings. The RBI had put restrictions on business generation activities planned under the bank’s Digital 2.0 Programme due to recurring errors. However, the restrictions were removed earlier in March.