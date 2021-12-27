'Bad bank' to start operations from mid-January

The Centre-incorporated ‘bad bank’ is likely to start operations from the second week of January, paving the way for a major clean-up of bad loans in the banking system just before the end of the financial year, a media report said.

In September, the government had said it would provide Rs 30,600 crore in guarantees that will be issued by a newly incorporated ‘bad bank’ to buy sticky loans from lenders. The guarantee will have a five-year validity period, Mint had reported.

Banks have already fully provided for toxic assets worth Rs 82,000 crore in 22 accounts that will move to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL). The NARCL, which was incorporated under the Companies Act, has sought a licence as an asset reconstruction company (ARC) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

At present, the Centre is working on the bad bank’s regulatory framework, The Economic Times quoted people familiar with the matter. Around 50 professional executives will be recruited under the asset management company India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL), they said. The IDRCL will be set up as an operational unit to manage the assets. The IDRCL and the NARCL will work in tandem.

At present, the government is working on setting up the infrastructure for the bad bank to start generating write-backs for banks by the end of this fiscal, a senior executive involved in the matter told ET.

“The bad bank will bring more efficiency and expertise under one roof as the whole objective is to resolve distressed assets,” ET quoted Ashutosh Khajuria, Executive Director of Federal Bank, as saying. In future, a realistic valuation would increase the chances of higher recovery, he added.

The bad bank will restructure assets across industries such as road construction, power, manufacturing and infrastructure, including companies such as Lavasa Corporation, Castex Technologies, GTL, Jaypee Infratech and Reliance Naval. The first set of identified assets is likely to come from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code network.

Investors will be interested in some of these loans that have the potential for revival through debt restructuring, Ankit Thaker, Business Head from SC Lowy India, told ET.