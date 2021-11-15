Centre to release Rs 95,082 crore as tax devolution to states in November: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said she has directed the Finance Secretary to release Rs 95,082 crore as tax devolution to the states in November to help them push their capital expenditure,

"I have suggested the Finance Secretary that on November 22 instead of normal Rs 47,541 crore, the states be given one more instalment. So, Rs 95,082 crore will be given to them instead," she said.

With this, states will have more money in their hands so that they can consider spending it for infrastructure creation, the Finance Minister added.

Sitharaman said states had said that it would be helpful for them if the tax devolution is front loaded.

The Context of the meeting was after 2nd COVID wave we're seeing robust growth. However it's also the time we're looking at ways to sustain growth and take it to double digits, she said.

Currently, 41 percent of tax collected is devolved in 14 instalments and states have a predictability of their cash flows, Finance Secretary T V Somanathan said.

This is an advance release, and any adjustments will be made in March, he added.

As many as 15 chief ministers, J&K LG and Deputy chief ministers of three states participated in the meeting. Rest of the states were represented by finance ministers.