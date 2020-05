The government likely missed 3.8 percent fiscal deficit of FY20 on tax woes, sources informed CNBC TV-18.

"The impact of COVID-19 on revenues was visible from March 15. Centre's revised deficit target of 3.8 percent has seen a significant slippage," they said.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections of March recorded in April also reached a record low of Rs 28,309 crore as on April 29, sources earlier told CNBC TV-18. This compares with Rs 1.13 lakh crore recorded in the same month last year. West Bengal, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh have seen GST collection slip by 80 percent in April.

e-way bill generation also pointed to a sharp drop in GST collection.