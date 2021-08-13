Central Board of RBI reviews current economic situation

The Central Board of RBI on Friday reviewed the current economic situation and the recent policy measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19.

The 590th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI was held under the chairmanship of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das through video conferencing.

"The Board…reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the bank and the recent policy measures taken by Reserve Bank to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the economy. The Board also reviewed the functioning of Local Boards," RBI said in a statement.

Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar and other directors of the Central Board attended the meeting. Directors who attended the meeting include, Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi.

RBI said the meeting was also attended by Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services and Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.