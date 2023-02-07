Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) chairman Vivek Johri on Monday said the Union Budget 2023 estimates and the revised estimates are quite robust and realistic as the government is seeing buoyancy in revenues over the last two years.

According to the Union Budget 2023, for FY23, the revised tax revenue target is Rs 30.4 trillion, that is 10.4 percent higher than the Rs 30.4 trillion projected in the Revised Estimates for the current financial year (FY23).

Johri said ministry has worked out the Budget 2023 estimates scientifically and on that basis, government has kept revenue target realistic for financial year 2023-24 (FY24) in accordance with nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 10.5 percent.

He said the industry is demanding dispute resolution scheme for Customs Duty. However, CBIC feels that the current mechanisms are quite adequate to take care of dispute resolution in Customs Duty.

Talking on GST Council agenda, chairman said CBIC's position has been that online games characterise gambling or betting and companies are liable to pay GST on the full value at 28 percent, "We have taken this stand in ongoing cases also and we will have to wait to see how (GST) council decides on the matter."

The 49th meeting of the GST Council, which is chaired by the Union Finance Minister and comprises representatives of all states and UTs, will take place on February 18 in New Delhi.

He opined that GST Council will be able to reach understanding on Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) as industry has been sharing their concerns on absence of tribunal.

On Rationalisation of customs duties, Johri said, "First, a further reduction in rates, these is scope for that. We have had fewer rates in the past. Second, the other important leg of this journey is the constant review of exemptions. Full or partial exemptions they contribute in complexity of the issue and rate structure."

"From the last two years, we have been following a very clear cut policy with regards to customs duty exemptions by way of reviewing them. That is the theme which we will continue. Thirdly, sectoral dimension comes in here, we are trying to rectify inversion from time to time. As and when brought to our notice, also there are inversions caused by FTAs and there are real time constraints that arise out of FTAs in dealing with inversions," he added.