CBI to question public sector bank officials in ABG Shipyard case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned ICICI Bank officials last week in the ABG Shipyard case. This week, CBI will question the top officials of public sector banks who were a part of the consortium of 28 banks -- including SBI, PNB, BOB, BOI -- that provided loans to ABG Shipyard.

CBI's line of questioning with the ICICI Bank officials was why the bank kept increasing its exposure to the defaulting firm despite its non-payments.

ICICI Bank, with over Rs 7,000 crore exposure to ABG Shipyard , admitted by the liquidator, is the largest lender to the defaulting firm. As per CBI sources, the agency's decision to record statements of bank executives with ICICI Bank comes due to its exposure -- the highest -- to the defaulting firm.

Sources told CNBC TV-18 that as of now, accused and former chairperson and MD of ABG Shipyard Rishi Aggarwal is not summoned by CBI for another round of questioning. Agarwal was questioned last week.

On February 7 this year, CBI filed an FIR booking ABG Shipyard, Rishi Agarwal and other officials of the company for allegedly wrongfully diverting loans which the company bagged from a consortium of 28 banks. CBI booked the accused for criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and under sections of Prevention of Corruption act.

CBI on February 12 raided ABG Shipyard office premises and other related places post which, it summoned Agarwal on February 16.