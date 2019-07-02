Finance
CBI launches 'special drive' against banking frauds across country; searches at 50 locations
Updated : July 02, 2019 04:26 PM IST
The agency teams swooped down at different locations in 12 states across the country in a coordinated action against the promoters and directors of the companies made accused in the cases.
The searches are being conducted in Delhi, Mumbai, Ludhiana, Thane, Valsad, Pune, Palani, Gaya, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Surat and Kolar among others.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more