Finance
CBI books former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar for cheating PNB to the tune of Rs 110 crore
Updated : December 24, 2019 02:24 PM IST
In its FIR filed recently, the CBI has named Khattar and his company Carnation Auto India Limited for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 110 crore to Punjab National Bank.
The agency has registered an FIR under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating on a complaint from Punjab National Bank, the officials said.
