The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday issued a circular clarifying that tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) provisions are applicable from October 1, 2020.

According to the circular, TCS has to be collected and paid on all payments received on or after October 1, 2020, including the amount of GST and also sales made prior to October 1, 2020.