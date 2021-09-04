CBDT refunds over Rs 67,401 cr between April 1 to August 30 to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 67,401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2021 to August 30, 2021, Income Tax India said in a tweet on Saturday.

Income tax refunds of Rs 16,373 crore have been issued in 22,61,918 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 51,029 crore have been issued in 1,37,327 cases, it said.

