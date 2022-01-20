0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

CBDT issues Rs 1,59,192 crore tax refunds from April 1 last year to January 17

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Tax authorities refunds excess amount after the assessment when an individual pays more tax than he is actually liable to pay

CBDT issues Rs 1,59,192 crore tax refunds from April 1 last year to January 17
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of more than Rs 1,59,192 crore to nearly 1.74 crore taxpayers from April 1, 2021, to January 17, 2022. This includes Rs 1.36 crore refunds of assessment year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 26,372.83 crore, CBDT tweeted on Thursday.
“Income tax refunds of Rs. 56,765 crore have been issued in 1,72,01,502 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,02,428 crore have been issued in 2,22,774 cases.”
Tax authorities refunds excess amount after the assessment when an individual pays more tax than he is actually liable to pay.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Explained: Why cryptocurrencies are under pressure 

Next Article

Banks seek extension of COVID-related restructuring amid surge in coronavirus cases

next story