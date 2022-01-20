CBDT issues Rs 1,59,192 crore tax refunds from April 1 last year to January 17

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of more than Rs 1,59,192 crore to nearly 1.74 crore taxpayers from April 1, 2021, to January 17, 2022. This includes Rs 1.36 crore refunds of assessment year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 26,372.83 crore, CBDT tweeted on Thursday.

“Income tax refunds of Rs. 56,765 crore have been issued in 1,72,01,502 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,02,428 crore have been issued in 2,22,774 cases.”

Tax authorities refunds excess amount after the assessment when an individual pays more tax than he is actually liable to pay.