The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 25,301 crore to more than 15.45 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2021, to May 24, 2021, the Income Tax (I-T) department said in a tweet on Wednesday.

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 25,301 crore to more than 15.45 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 24th May, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 7,494 crore have been issued in 15,00,397 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 17,807 crore have been issued in 44,140 cases. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 26, 2021

In a separate development, the government recently extended the due date of filing income tax returns for 2020-21 for individuals by two months till September 30. The CBDT has also extended the ITR filing deadline for companies by a month till November 30.