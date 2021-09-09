CBDT extends due date for filing of ITR for AY 2021-22 till December 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2021-22 till December 31, 2021.

The union finance ministry said in a statement, "The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 31st July 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 30th September 2021 vide Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021, is hereby further extended to 31st December 2021."

Earlier, the CBDT had extended the ITR filing deadline by two months from July 31, 2021, to September 30, 2021.

The due date of furnishing of return of income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was July 31, 2021, under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to September 30, 2021, is hereby further extended to December 31, 2021.

The due date of furnishing of the report of audit under any provision of the Act for the previous year 2020-21, which is September 30, 2021, as extended to October 31, 2021, is hereby further extended to January 15, 2022.

The due date of furnishing report from an accountant by persons entering into an international transaction or specified domestic transaction under section 92E of the Act for the previous year 2020-21, which is October 31, 2021, as extended to November 30, 2021, is hereby further extended to January 31, 2022.

The due date of furnishing of return of income for the assessment year 2021-22, which is October 31, 2021, under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to November 30, 2021, is hereby further extended to February 15, 2022.

The due date of furnishing of return of income for the assessment year 2021-22, which is November 30, 2021, under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to December 31, 2021, is hereby further extended to February 28, 2022.

The due date of furnishing of belated/revised return of income for the assessment year 2021-22, which is December 31, 2021, under sub-section (4)/sub-section (5) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to January 31, 2022, is hereby further extended to March 31, 2022.