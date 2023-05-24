CBDT extends deadline for re-registration of charitable trusts to Sept 30

Also, CBDT extended the due date for furnishing of statement of donation and the certificate of donation in respect of the donations received during the financial year 2022-23 to June 30, 2023.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday, May 24, extended the due date for furnishing applications by charitable or religious trusts and institutions for re-registration or approval to September 30, 2023. The earlier deadline was November 25, 2022.

The extension has been granted after CBDT received representations stating that several trusts have not been able to apply for registration within the required time due to genuine hardship.