English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsCBDT extends deadline for re registration of charitable trusts to Sept 30

CBDT extends deadline for re-registration of charitable trusts to Sept 30

CBDT extends deadline for re-registration of charitable trusts to Sept 30
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 24, 2023 9:08:32 PM IST (Updated)

Also, CBDT extended the due date for furnishing of statement of donation and the certificate of donation in respect of the donations received during the financial year 2022-23 to June 30, 2023.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday, May 24, extended the due date for furnishing applications by charitable or religious trusts and institutions for re-registration or approval to September 30, 2023. The earlier deadline was November 25, 2022.

The extension has been granted after CBDT received representations stating that several trusts have not been able to apply for registration within the required time due to genuine hardship.


Also, CBDT extended the due date for furnishing of statement of donation and the certificate of donation in respect of the donations received during the financial year 2022-23 to June 30, 2023.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X