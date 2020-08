The government has extended the tenure of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody for a period of six months, effective from September 1. He was due to retire on August 31.

The Cabinet Committee has approved the extension of the CBDT Chairman’s term and now he will hold the position until February 28 next year.

The notification says, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the re-appointment of Pramod Chandra Mody as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for a period of six months with effect from 01.09.2020 to 28.02.2021 or until further orders, whichever earlier.”