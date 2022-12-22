CBDC will not replace physical currency, can be used for DBTs: RBI Executive Director

RBI's Executive Director Ajay Kumar Choudhary said that the design of CBDC will be the least disruptive and will not replace the physical currency or the system. Also, CBDC Retail issuance will be identical to that of paper currency used in the country.
[object Object]
Recommended ArticlesView All
Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to
IST5 Min(s) Read
A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time
IST4 Min(s) Read
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : CH Unnikrishnan)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!