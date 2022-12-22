Homefinance news

CBDC will not replace physical currency, can be used for DBTs: RBI Executive Director

By Sapna Das   | Sangam Singh  Dec 22, 2022 2:37:42 PM IST (Published)

RBI's Executive Director Ajay Kumar Choudhary said that the design of CBDC will be the least disruptive and will not replace the physical currency or the system. Also, CBDC Retail issuance will be identical to that of paper currency used in the country.

