Digital Rupee can be customised, have expiry date, suggests banker Zarin Daruwala

Zarin Daruwala, cluster CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of India & South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, speaking at the PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC TV18, shed light upon how Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) or the Digital Rupee can be used for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and other niche specific requirements.

According to Zarin, unlike the ‘great payment mechanism’ UPI, the digital rupee can have a targeted use and an expiry date. It can be customized in multiple ways taking into account requirement.

“To get the scale, if you do DBT or food coupon like for example, in COVID all that kind of stuff that happened, CBDC is a great tool to use it for a very targeted use end date, end expiry whatever, you can customise it. So that's the play that I see. It will come,” said Zarin.

“CBDC may have its own niche. So, you can have a very specific kind of way you can use CBDC,” she said. It can also be used to achieve financial inclusivity in the Indian society.

The adoption of digital currency will be a struggle, nevertheless it will evolve the same way as UPI has evolved over the years.

At the PwC CEO Dialogues, the Managing Director(MD) of State Bank of India (SBI), Ashwini Kumar Tewari talked of the Digital Rupee serving as a backup, in the interest of national security, if UPI is compromised.

“Something happens to UPI, we have the CBDC. So I think we should … also encourage it so that it also comes up as a viable payment mechanism which is kind of a default vis-à-vis the UPI, so that's something I think we have not considered so far,” said Tewari.

The RBI which launched the Digital Rupee in December 2022 plans to have one million users for the currency by June end, deputy governor T Rabi Shankar said earlier in the day.

"No specific date for the launch of CBDC to the public at large but we hope to have 1 million customers by June end," he said.

The RBI is also planning to make the CBDC interoperable with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).