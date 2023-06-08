Digital Rupee can be customised, have expiry date, suggests banker Zarin Daruwala

“To get the scale, if you do DBT or food coupon like for example, in COVID all that kind of stuff that happened, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is a great tool to use it for a very targeted use end date, end expiry whatever, you can customize it. So, that's the play that I see. It will come,” said Zarin Daruwala.

Zarin Daruwala, cluster CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of India & South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, speaking at the PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC TV18, shed light upon how Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) or the Digital Rupee can be used for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and other niche specific requirements.

According to Zarin, unlike the ‘great payment mechanism’ UPI, the digital rupee can have a targeted use and an expiry date. It can be customized in multiple ways taking into account requirement.

“To get the scale, if you do DBT or food coupon like for example, in COVID all that kind of stuff that happened, CBDC is a great tool to use it for a very targeted use end date, end expiry whatever, you can customise it. So that's the play that I see. It will come,” said Zarin.