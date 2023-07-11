RBI says CBDC now has 1.3 mn registered users, targets 1 mn transactions per day

According to RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar, by the end of this month, users will be able to pay via merchants' QR codes and the transaction will be settled via their central bank digital currency accounts. If they do not have a CBDC account, the settlement will be done via UPI.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar has revealed the latest developments and future plans for the central bank digital currency (CBDC) project in India. In a virtual event on Tuesday (July 11), Rabi Sankar said the CBDC has reached 1.3 million registered users, of which 0.3 million are merchants.

He also said the RBI is working to make the CBDC interoperable with the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) through QR codes.

According to Rabi Sankar, by the end of this month, users will be able to pay via merchants' QR codes and the transaction will be settled via their CBDC accounts. If they do not have a CBDC account, the settlement will be done via UPI.

He added that the RBI wants to increase the number of CBDC transactions to one million per day, from the current level of 5,000-10,000 per day.

He also discussed some of the challenges and opportunities for the CBDC, such as ensuring anonymity, enabling offline transactions and storage, and facilitating cross-border payments.

He said technology can ensure that transaction records are deleted to ensure anonymity, but this will require legal backing. He also said anonymity requires the ability to do transactions and store CBDCs offline, which is a technical challenge.

On the cross-border front, Rabi Sankar said CBDCs can be used for small-value transactions, which currently cost 6 percent in fees.

Additionally, he warned against the risks of stablecoins, which are digital currencies pegged to the US dollar or other fiat currencies. He said stablecoins can limit the sovereignty of non-dollar countries and undermine the impact of their monetary policies. He also said stablecoins can lead to dollarisation of part of the economy, which is undesirable.