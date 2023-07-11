RBI says CBDC now has 1.3 mn registered users, targets 1 mn transactions per day

By CNBCTV18.com

According to RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar, by the end of this month, users will be able to pay via merchants' QR codes and the transaction will be settled via their central bank digital currency accounts. If they do not have a CBDC account, the settlement will be done via UPI.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar has revealed the latest developments and future plans for the central bank digital currency (CBDC) project in India. In a virtual event on Tuesday (July 11), Rabi Sankar said the CBDC has reached 1.3 million registered users, of which 0.3 million are merchants. He also said the RBI is working to make the CBDC interoperable with the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) through QR codes.

