Casinos, online gaming valuation concerns to be taken up tomorrow for fixing a GST rate

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on casinos, online gaming, and horse racing will meet tomorrow (July 12) to finalise its report addressing concerns on valuation after the Goa government, which had objected to the recommendations during the proceedings, said that casinos needed a different treatment.

The government had set up the panel in May last year for better valuation of services of casinos, online gaming portals, and race courses for levying Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The GoM, headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, in its report, highlighted that horse racing, online gaming or casino, are all part of betting and gambling, and 28 percent GST should be levied on them. At present, services of casinos, horse racing and online gaming attract 18 percent GST.

Bengal's Stance

West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya told Network18 that they will advocate a 28 percent charge to discourage online gaming. The same will be their proposal for casinos and horse racing.

"We don’t want to encourage online gaming. We feel that if at all this is practised then 28 percent should be levied. We don’t support gambling too as it has a bad impact on society and so more tax is better," said Bhattacharya.

Bengal will put forth its logic in tomorrow’s meeting and the state government hopes that this tax should help discourage these activities.

Last month, the GST Council, comprising the Centre and state finance ministers, asked the GoM to deliberate further and set a deadline of July 15 for the submission of the final report.

The GoM has recommended that online gaming should be taxed at the full value of the consideration, including the contest entry fee paid by the player on participating in the game. In the case of racecourses, the GoM has suggested that GST be levied on the full value of bets pooled in the totalisators and placed with the bookmakers.

In casinos, the GoM recommended that the tax would be levied on the full face value of the chips/coins purchased from the casino by a player. No further GST would apply to the value of bets placed in each round of betting, including those placed with winnings in previous rounds.

While the Council was deliberating the GoM report in its meeting last week, Goa Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho highlighted that there was a need for greater detailing and understanding of why casinos require a different treatment in taxation compared to horse racing and online gaming.

Other state ministers in the eight-member GoM include Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Gujarat finance minister Kanubhai Patel, Goa panchayati raj minister Mauvin Godinho, Tamil Nadu finance minister P Thiaga Rajan, Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna and Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao.

