Offer multiple card networks, let customer choose: RBI to card issuers in draft circular

The draft circular mandates card issuers (banks/non-banks) to issue cards on more than one card-network along with providing customers the facility to choose any one among the multiple card networks.

RBI has invited comments on a draft circular on arrangements with card networks for issue of debit, credit and prepaid cards.

It also restrains card issuers from entering into agreements that limit their ability to tie up with other card-networks.

RBI has invited comments on the draft circular by August 4, 2023.