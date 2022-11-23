Revenue department to further simplify capital gains tax provisions: Sources

The revenue department is of the view that simplification of capital gains tax is possible and the same could provide ease of compliance and cleaning up of complex law. It would also remove disparity between several financial instruments which fall under similar categories.
The revenue department is currently reviewing the capital gains tax provisions and is in favour of making further simplifications in the provisions, people in the know of the matter told CNBC-TV18. Once approved, the new provisions could be part of the Budget 2023 announcement.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?
IST3 Min(s) Read
A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts
IST3 Min(s) Read
Capital gains tax is the profit received via the sale of an investment/capital asset.
The revenue department is of the view that simplification of capital gains tax is possible and the same could provide ease of compliance and cleaning up of complex law. It would also remove disparity between several financial instruments which fall under similar categories.
The proposal under consideration has three broad categories:
Continue special treatment for equity
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday began her pre-budget meetings, starting with industry leaders and experts in infrastructure and climate change. The meetings are being held virtually, seeking suggestions for the 2023-24 budget-making from stakeholders.
According to news reports on Monday, the Finance Minister met with agriculture and agro-processing industry, representatives from the financial sector and capital market on November 22.
She would be meeting representatives of services sector and trade bodies, besides experts from social sector, including health, education, water and sanitation, on November 24.
The pre-budget meetings with the trade union representatives and economists are scheduled for November 28.
The participants are giving suggestions on the 2023-24 Budget which will be presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister on February 1.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!