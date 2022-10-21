    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homefinance News

    Canara Bank eyes sustained loan growth after wooing the Street with improving profitability

    Canara Bank eyes sustained loan growth after wooing the Street with improving profitability

    Canara Bank eyes sustained loan growth after wooing the Street with improving profitability
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Canara Bank CEO LV Prabhakar said he is confident of maintaining double-digit credit growth in the six months ending March 2023.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Canara Bank share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

    Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Canara Bank — India's third-largest state-run lender — is confident of maintaining its net interest margin, riding on the back of strong loan growth. "Out NIM is going to increase... We are not going to compromise on NIM," Canara Bank MD and Chief Executive Officer LV Prabhakar told CNBC-TV18.
    The remarks from the top brass of the bank come days after it reported its highest net interest margin — a key measure of profitability for lenders — in nine quarters, at 2.83 percent.
    "Our policy is (that) we want to take care about our stakeholders including depositors, borrowers, investors and staff," he said.
    Canara Bank is betting big on loan growth, especially in its retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) segment.
    Exuding confidence of strong credit growth in the quarters ending December 2022 and March 2023, the CEO said: "Overall, we see that Canara Bank's credit growth will be in decent double digits in Q3 and Q4 (October-March). It is stable growth. This is evident."
    This week, the state-run bank beat Street estimates with an 89.5 percent jump in its net profit for the July-September period.
    Its net interest income — or the difference between interest earned and interest paid — increased 18.5 percent.
    Canara Bank concentrates on two types of loan growth, RAM and corporate. The management asserted that even if there is a slowdown in one, the other takes care about the overall loan growth.
    "All the sectors don't stop doing very well all of a sudden... Every sector will do well as per the present trend, which is what I am observing in the coming 2-3 quarters," said Prabhakar, who expects "excellent" loan growth in the RAM segment in the six months ending March 2023.
    Prabhakar believes Canara Bank will comfortably conclude the year ending March 2023 with loan growth to the tune of 12-13 percent.
    ALSO READ: Top fund manager describes what a 'goldmine' among PSU banks should have
    He said the bank will bring down its gross non-performing assets — or bad loans — below six percent by March 2023. 
    Canara Bank reported improvement in asset quality in the July-September period. Its gross non-performing assets — or bad loans as a percentage of total loans — came down to 6.37 percent from 6.98 percent in the previous three months.
    Its net non-performing assets shrank 6.6 percent sequentially, and provisions  came down by 1.4 percent.
    Canara Bank shares have rewarded investors with a return of 8.5 percent in the past one month, a period in which the Nifty50 benchmark has declined 1.3 percent.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Canara Bankloan growth

    Next Article

    Revenue dept raises red flags about tax evasion by offshore online betting platforms

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng