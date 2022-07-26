Canara Bank expects slippages of Rs 12,000 crore in next few quarters

Canara Bank reported a good set of numbers with the standalone net profit jumping 72 percent to Rs 2,022 crore in the first quarter owing to healthy core income growth and a decline in bad loans.

Canara Bank's slippages are expected to be around Rs 12,000 crore over the next few quarters, said MD and CEO LV Prabhakar, adding that the amount would be less than Rs 3,000 crore per quarter.

“In the beginning of the financial year, I had given a guidance that in 12 months, slippages will be around Rs 15,000 crore — that is the max — and recoveries will be more than that. So, whatever restructured book is there and slippages of 6-7 percent which are going to be there, are already factored in," said Prabhakar in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Slippages are standard assets becoming non-performing assets (NPAs) owing to the borrowers not paying interest for over 90 days.

The MD's comments came after Canara Bank reported its earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2023 with slippages at Rs 3,600 crore.

Future Retail slipped into non-performing assets in the June quarter, said Prabhakar, adding that the bank is very selective in financing corporates. The risk weightage has gone down from 76 percent to 69 percent, he added.

Its income jumped to Rs 23,351.96 crore in the June quarter as compared to Rs 20,940.28 crore in the same period a year ago. The core income from interest generation went up by 8.3 percent to Rs 18,176.64 crore.

The lender's asset quality improved as gross NPAs fell to 6.98 percent of gross advances as against 8.50 percent during the same period last year. Net bad loans declined to 2.48 percent from 3.46 percent.

"Restructured book now is a history... So, restricted book, going forward, will not have much significance and net slippages and net recoveries will be the deciding factors for the gross NPA and net NPA," he said.

However, provision (other than tax) — bank recognising a loss on the loan ahead of time — for bad loans and contingencies rose to Rs 3,690 crore from Rs 3,458.74 crore a year ago.

The Canara Bank stock was trading 1.25 percent lower at Rs 221.90 per share at the time of writing.

On the allegations of irregularities at Can Fin Homes, he said, "We believe in one principle at Canara Bank and we implement that principle in all of our subsidiaries - 'Compliance First, Business Next'... Can Fin Homes is one of the best subsidiaries which we are having and we've got all the 200 branches audited and there were about 23 more accounts amounting to about Rs 2.4 crore which are declared as NPAs and 100 percent provided for."