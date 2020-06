State-owned Canara Bank has reduced its repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) by 40 basis points (bps) to 6.90 percent. The bank also has slashed its marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by 20 basis points across various tenors.

The revised lending rates will be effective from June 7, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

All new retail loans (housing, education, vehicle), credit to MSMEs are linked to RLLR.

The one-year MCLR has been revised down to 7.65 percent from the existing 7.85 percent. For six months, the rate has been reduced to 7.60 percent.

Overnight and one-month MCLRs have been reduced by 20 basis points to 7.30 percent each while the three-month MCLR has been revised to 7.55 percent from 7.75 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in May, had reduced the benchmark repo rates by 40 bps to 4 percent. Many banks have passed on the benefit of this reduction in repo rate through cuts in their RLLR.