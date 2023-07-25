Stress in net interest margin due to high cost of funds: Canara Bank's CEO

Canara Bank on Monday reported 74.8 percent rise in net profit at Rs 3,534.8 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2024 versus Rs 2,022 posted in the first quarter of FY23.

K Satyanarayana Raju, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Canara Bank on Tuesday said there is stress in net interest margins (NIMs) due to high cost of funds. Raju's comment came a day after the lender reported 3.05 percent growth in NIM for the first quarter of FY24. On the overall growth, the bank's CEO said it is in-line with the guidance of retail and corporate share.

Notably, the lender reported 74.8 percent rise in net profit at Rs 3,534.8 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2024 versus Rs 2,022 posted in the first quarter of FY23. This was ahead of Street estimates too. CNBC-TV18 earlier predicted net profit to come at Rs 3,256.2 crore.

On credit cost, Raju said he expects it to be in between 1.1-1.2 percent in FY24. Credit deposit ratio is at 73 percent current and the lender's MD said he intends to take it beyond 75 percent.

For Q1 of FY24 , the lender's gross net performing asset (NPA) stood at Rs 45,727.4 crore as against Rs 46,159.5 crore in fourth quarter of FY23. The net NPA was reported at Rs 13,461.4 crore versus Rs 14,349.3 crore in fourth quarter of FY24. In percentage terms, the gross NPA was 5.15 percent up, while net NPA was 1.57 percent up.

Raju further said he estimate slippage ratio at 1.3 percent in FY24.