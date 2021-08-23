Can RBI's CBDC break India’s love-affair with cash?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced that it is working towards a phased implementation strategy for a new central bank digital currency (CBDC). The initiative is not surprising in the least given that CBDCs are expected to bring significant benefits to communities and financial ecosystems, and address complexities and inefficiencies associated with existing physical fiat currencies as well as specific areas such as cross-border payments.

There are a number of major discussions underway surrounding India’s CBDC - with where it sits in the financial ecosystem, and the way it might interact with other forms of money.

Transferring money across borders and converting those payments into foreign currencies is often both complex and expensive. Currently, cross-border payments involve a lot of inefficiencies bridging the closed loops of multiple currency and domestic payment systems. Apart from being an enabler of easier, instantaneous transfer of money across borders, CBDCs also have the potential to create new efficiencies for banks as they reduce cost and boost productivity in cash management, which constitute a significant operational expense for banks.

Another benefit of RBI’s CBDC is that India’s high currency to GDP ratio could be reduced if cash usage is reduced by CBDC introduction. While India has made huge strides in digital payments with UPI, significant displacement of cash is still a challenge due to the anonymity that cash offers.

Addressing this aspect in a non-intimidatory manner as part of the new CBDC can spur mass adoption in cash-driven micro-economies, which could in turn reduce the overall demand for physical currency. This can significantly and positively impact the huge costs of printing, transporting, storing, and distribution of physical currency, Mainstream adoption of this CBDC can be a giant step in transforming India into a digitally empowered country and attain the government’s vision of achieving a cashless economy. It could be a game-changer, bringing further rapid shifts in the banking and payments ecosystem.

CBDCs being centralized currencies offer mechanisms to trace ownership and will allow better monitoring of monetary activity when compared to physical currency. While CBDCs could be designed as an alternative to cash, it is a common view in knowledgeable circles that CBDCs are unlikely to be seen as an alternative to Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, whose demand has been spurred by attributes that CBDCs cannot offer – decentralization, anonymity, and its value as a speculative asset class.

By establishing itself as an alternative to cash CBDCs could complement deposits maintained in the banking system and become a credible alternative to cash holdings. The technology behind CBDCs will centrally maintain ownership records of the digital currency while enabling the instantaneous transfer of value as part of payments and transactions. Ensuring technology preparedness in the early stages and adopting high standards of cyber security will be vital, and not just to address issues that afflicted cash such as counterfeits, tax evasion and possession risks, but also to address new-age risks that may arise.

For the implementation of the CBDC in India to be successful, some breakthrough initiatives on various parameters remain keys – such as planning for better digital financial literacy in rural, unbanked and underbanked populations, deployment of robust tech infrastructure, a strong legal framework, and the elimination of cultural barriers. The successful adoption of this technology in India will also depend upon the creation of a strong regulatory framework, which will not only help govern the technology but also actively address potential barriers to adoption of CBDCs.

The digital currency infrastructure requires significant investments and its implementation will not be without initial as well as ongoing hiccups. The threat of cyber-crimes surrounding digital payments and currencies demand that cutting-edge cybersecurity measures be applied, apart from the use of technologies that ensure high standards of user experience to drive adoption. It is imperative to secure early stakeholder participation and commitment to ensure the success of this initiative.

The case for a CBDC in an emerging economy like India is quite strong, and with good design, it can change deep-rooted behaviours that have been an impediment to full digitization of payments in India.

The author, Aman Cheema, is Director of Global Real Time Payments at Strategy & Innovation, FIS. The views expressed are personal