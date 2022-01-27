Can Fin Homes eyes 18-20% disbursal, AUM growth next fiscal as 'housing sector seeing robust demand'

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO, Can Fin Homes, affirmed that bookings and disbursals have been strong in the last few quarters. He explained that the company is looking at 18-20 percent growth on disbursals and AUM for FY23. According to him, demand is pretty robust on the housing sector side.

He said, “Demand is pretty good now with certain sops coming back to the housing industry in terms of a slight increase in a tax benefit for the customers and some of the schemes which got over in March, this year, if those are extended, like middle-income group (MIG), if it is extended it will add up existing demand.”

Going ahead, he expects profitable growth to come back in the coming quarters. Kousgi explained that the company had increased its rate twice this year which in turn helped its net interest margin (NIM).

Giving details about the incremental ticket size, he mentioned that it is around Rs 23.5 lakh. Additionally, he said that the incremental cost of funds is around 4.98 percent.

“Our incremental cost of fund is 4.98 percent, at a portfolio, it’s about 5.5 percent. In terms of NIMs, last 3 quarters it has been improving and NIM for Q3 is 3.74 percent; this number was 3.53 last quarter, and spread is 2.49, it was 2.42 last quarter,” said Kousgi.

Watch the video for the full interview.