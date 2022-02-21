Can Fin Homes expects disbursals to grow at 18-20%; sees pickup in non-salaried segment

Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO, Can Fin Homes, on Monday, said that the company will grow its orderbook and disbursals at 18-20 percent. Kousgi said that demand has remained strong from the salaried segment, however non-salaried segment is also seeing pick-up.

Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO, Can Fin Homes, on Monday, said that the company will grow its orderbook and disbursals at 18-20 percent.

Kousgi said, "In terms of outlook, I think we had told earlier as well that we will be able to grow at about 18-20 percent, both on book and disbursement because even today, affordability is high and property prices are low."

Elaborating on demand, he explained that demand remains strong across segments and geographies for the company, barring Delhi's NCR region and Kerala. Sharing the segment-wise demand picture, Kousgi said that demand has remained strong from the salaried segment. He highlighted that around 22 percent of the loans is to the self-employed segment. He added that non-salaried segment is also seeing pickup.

He said, "We see business coming in from across all segments, geographies. We have robust demand from salaried class; in terms of segments, we have huge demand from self-construction, independent houses, from the developer segment. In terms of geography, we have demand quite low in Delhi NCR region and Kerala, otherwise, I think demand has been robust; it is broad-based across all geographies, all segments."

He added, "If you look at non-salaried trend before COVID, it used to be 30 percent and salaried at 70 percent. When COVID started, I think confidence level was quite low. So it went down to as low as about 12 percent and 88 percent for salaried segment.

"Now slowly, it is picking up even today, incrementally, self-employed is close to about 21-22 percent so I think it will take another two to three quarters to get the confidence completely back and you might see the mix being 70 percent for salaried and 30 percent for self-employed segment. But yes, in the last four quarters we are seeing every quarter, the confidence is coming back and the share of self-employed is increasing. But if you look at pre-COVID it is still quite low," he added.

Watch the video for the full interview.