English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsInsurance, IRDA amendment bills up for cabinet nod soon: Sources

Insurance, IRDA amendment bills up for cabinet nod soon: Sources

Insurance, IRDA amendment bills up for cabinet nod soon: Sources
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sapna Das  Mar 15, 2023 11:46:49 AM IST (Updated)

In November 2022 , the government in consultation with the insurance regulator had suggested key changes to both the Acts. Thereafter public comments were invited from stakeholders and recently the government finalised its draft amendments to both the Acts for cabinet approval.

The Union Cabinet is likely to consider the amendments to the Insurance and IRDAI Acts soon, sources tell CNBCTV18. However, significant changes to the Acts may not take place, sources said. In November 2022 , the government in consultation with the insurance regulator had suggested key changes to both the Acts. Thereafter public comments were invited from stakeholders and recently the government finalised its draft amendments to both the Acts for cabinet approval.

Recommended Articles

View All
Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Mar 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

These are the cities where freshers have high scope in blue & grey collar jobs in India

These are the cities where freshers have high scope in blue & grey collar jobs in India

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Sources indicate that the Cabinet could consider the amendments in its next meeting or the one after that.
The government proposes to do away with the prescribed minimum capital requirements for life and non life companies from the Act and instead empower Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to decide varying levels of capital for companies.
Opening up registration to various classes, sub-classes , types of insurers is also proposed , thereby permitting composite, stand alone or other types of insurers to seek a licence. A composite licence would mean an insurer can offer both life cover and whole/any part of non life insurance like motor or health insurance .
Concept of captive insurers is also proposed in the amendments wherein industrial houses can set up own insurance cos catering to their business.
Insurers will also be allowed to earn from value added services related or incidental to their businesses .
The government aims to table the insurance and IRDA amendment bill in the current session of Parliament.
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published: Mar 15, 2023 11:46 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

insuranceIRDAI

Previous Article

Bank of America receives over $15 billion in deposits after SVB's failure

Next Article

Neelkanth Mishra exits Credit Suisse to join Axis Bank

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X