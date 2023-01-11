Cabinet clears incentive scheme to promote RuPay debit cards, low value BHIM UPI

As part of this, Rs 2,600 crore will be provided as an incentive scheme for rupee digital transactions. This will primarily be targeted for the unorganized sector, MSME and farmer community.

Earlier, CNBC Awaaz reported that this incentive will be given so that more and more people can adopt digital payments.

In today's time, India has the most effective payments market in the world. This development is the result of the initiative of the government and the innovation of the companies of the digital payment ecosystem. This scheme will promote research and development in the fintech space, the report said.

This will help the government to make digital payments more effective in different parts of the country.

Earlier, many types of charges were levied on digital payments. Especially on card payment, the consumer had to pay the fees. Due to this, online payment used to become expensive for them.

In another development , the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has asked the UPI ecosystem to allow users from some countries with non-resident account types like non-resident external (NRE) and non-resident ordinary (NRO) accounts with international mobile numbers to transact through UPI. In simple words, this means that non-resident Indians (NRIs) will soon be able to make payments in UPI without having to get an Indian mobile number.

As of now, the NPCI will be enabling transactions from mobile numbers having country codes of Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, the US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the UK, along with the current domestic country code, it said in a circular.

